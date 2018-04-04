Cardi B and Migos Collaborate Again for "Drip" Single

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 7:38 AM
It's another Cardi B-Migos collaboration!
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper released her latest single, "Drip," on Tuesday. It features her fiancé Offset's rap group and is included on her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which is set for release on Friday.
Sample lyrics include: "Is she a stripper, a rapper or a singer? / I'm busting racks in a Bentley Bentayga / Ride through your hood like "Bitch, I'm the mayor!" / You not my bitch, then bitch you are done" and "Came through drippin' (drip drip) / Came through drippin' (drip drip) / Came through drippin' (drip drip) / Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin' (ice)."
Cardi used to work as a stripper in New York before concentrating on making online videos. She was then cast on Love & Hip Hop: New York before pursuing a music career and rising to International fame with her hit 2017 single "Bodak Yellow."
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for blu
Cardi B and Migos first collaborated on music last year. She was featured on the group's single "MotorSport," along with Nicki Minaj.
Cardi B and Offset went public with their relationship in early 2017. He proposed to her onstage at a concert in October.
Last month, Cardi B released the single, "Be Careful," which references rumors that he cheated on her.
"It's not right, what he f--king did—but people don't know what I did, 'cause I ain't no angel," Cardi B told Cosmopolitan. "It's like everybody is coming down my neck like, 'Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.' I don't have low self-esteem. I know I look good. I know I'm rich, I know I'm talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But, I want to work out my s--t with my man, and I don't got to explain why."
