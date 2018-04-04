Beyoncé and Jay-Z: A Love Story That Was Destined to Last

While the single would indeed soar to the top of the charts, it also served as an unofficial anthem for one of the biggest couples to arise in modern music. After all, it was hard not to already consider them an item as they crooned "All I need in this life of sin is me and my boyfriend" or "me and my girlfriend" at each other on stages. Not yet confirmed to the outside world, their friendship had certainly turned into something more.

"We were friends first for a year and a half before we went on any date, on the phone for a year and a half and that foundation is so important in a relationship," she told Oprah Winfreyyears later.

If there had been any doubts to the contrary, their 2003 number one platinum hit, "Crazy in Love," made them the pair to watch—both musically and otherwise.

"I was 20 years old when we first started dating," she declared in a speech to Jay-Z on his birthday in 2006, shared in Beyoncé's 2013 documentary, Life Is But a Dream. "You taught me how to be a woman. You taught me how to live. You taught me how to be a friend. You've given me so much in life."

"Every year, I'm even more in love with you and I want to spend every day of my life with you," the songstress confessed at the time.