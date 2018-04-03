All the Details on Leighton Meester's Platinum Blond Hair Transformation

Leighton Meester is having a blond moment!

Earlier today, the Hollywood actress surprised fans when she revealed a brand-new hairstyle on Instagram.

"Thank you to my hair saviors: @auracolorist and Keraphix protein treatment @NexxusNYSalon #MyNexxusPHIX #NexxusPartner," the Gossip Girl star shared on social media.

Reactions from fans and followers were overwhelmingly positive. And for those wondering how it all happened, we have all the details on the "platinum blond transformation."

"Leighton had a few different inspirations ready to show me and we used a picture of [Mariska Hargitay's mom] Jayne Mansfield as the main inspiration," Leighton's hair colorist Aura Friedman shared with E! News exclusively. "She had a lot of pictures of the old Hollywood platinum blond as inspiration for the color."

In between the bleaching and toning process, Aura says she did an Olaplex treatment followed by a Keraphix treatment, which is a new product from Nexus.