Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Photo of ''Crazy'' Heart Device 2 Years After Stroke

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 5:43 PM
Kim Zolciak-Biermann is sharing more than just topless photos and selfies with her fans.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared to Instagram an x-ray image, which shows the device that was implanted in her heart after she suffered a mini-stroke over two years ago.
Prior to undergoing open-heart surgery, the reality star told E! News that the stroke was the result of a blood clot caused by a genetic condition, which her aunt was also diagnosed with. "My aunt also has the same exact thing with the exact same story at the exact same age which is crazy," she revealed.
At the time, the mother of four had been competing on Dancing With the Stars with her partner, Tony Dovolani, but was forced to withdraw due to her medical issues.
The former nurse reflected on the terrifying experience, saying, "I've never seen doctors/nurses move as fast as they did the second I was wheeled in. I'm so thankful for my medical team."
Now, Zolciak-Biermann is using her experience and her fame to highlight the warning signs of a possible stroke. "It can happen to anyone at any age!! When in doubt please always check it out!!"
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!