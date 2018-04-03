Kendra Wilkinson Takes a Snow Day Amid Split Speculation

On Monday, Kendra took to Instagram with a teary message about the state of her marriage.

"10 years. I did everything I could, it wasn't good enough. I will always love him and my heart will always remain open for him," Kendra posted. "I believed in forever. I really did."

The 32-year-old continued, "Guess it's just not meant to be. I'm so scared but I have to get strong for my kids. I will."

She then added, "Thank you to all my friends and family for supporting me at the moment. Every little ounce of love helps. Thank you."

At the end of her video, she said, "I never thought I'd see the day, really. She also posted a picture from their wedding day and wrote "I believed."

In addition to taking to Instagram, she posted on Twitter, "Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life. Today I will have to be the strongest I've ever been. Today, my rebirth begins."

"I need to love myself again, and I will," she wrote at one point. "Life is too precious."

Kendra, who wed Hank in 2009, also shared Instagram images from what appeared to be a lawyer's office later on in the day.