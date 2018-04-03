Kendra Wilkinson Takes a Snow Day Amid Split Speculation

Snow what?!
Kendra Wilkinson is hitting the slopes with the couple's son, Hank Baskett IV, one day after she got brutally honest about serious trouble in her marriage to Hank Baskett, hinting at a possible divorce via emotional social media posts.
On Tuesday, the Kendra On Top star shared a smiling photo of herself and her first born wearing snowboarding gear atop a snowy mountain on her Instagram.
The mom of two also posted videos of herself and her 8-year-old son snowboarding down the mountain. Another snowy image shows the former Playboy playmate sticking out her tongue for the camera.
While split rumors are busy swirling, neither Kendra nor Hank have announced an official end to their relationship, but many people the writing is on the wall (or the Instagram Story)...
On Monday, Kendra took to Instagram with a teary message about the state of her marriage.
"10 years. I did everything I could, it wasn't good enough. I will always love him and my heart will always remain open for him," Kendra posted. "I believed in forever. I really did."
The 32-year-old continued, "Guess it's just not meant to be. I'm so scared but I have to get strong for my kids. I will."
She then added, "Thank you to all my friends and family for supporting me at the moment. Every little ounce of love helps. Thank you."
At the end of her video, she said, "I never thought I'd see the day, really. She also posted a picture from their wedding day and wrote "I believed."
In addition to taking to Instagram, she posted on Twitter, "Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life. Today I will have to be the strongest I've ever been. Today, my rebirth begins."
"I need to love myself again, and I will," she wrote at one point. "Life is too precious."
Kendra, who wed Hank in 2009, also shared Instagram images from what appeared to be a lawyer's office later on in the day.
In February, The Girls Next Door star admitted she and her husband were experiencing "marital problems" after they were accused of faking their troubles to secure a seventh season of their WE tv show.
"1. How do u fake marital problems? Makes absolutely no sense," part of her Instagram post read at the time. "2. Yes we are having issues."
That claim is appearing to be quite accurate...
