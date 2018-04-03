Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Split: What Went Wrong?

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 4:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's officially over between one of Hollywood's favorite couples! 

On Monday, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced on social media that they decided to separate after nine years of marriage. They've always been open about their relationship and were very candid in their breakup announcement as well. They have lots of love for one another and remain committed to raising their daughter together. 

So what exactly went wrong with these two? "Jenna wanted to be at home with her daughter, while Channing was focused on his career and wanted experiences outside of family life," a source tells E! News. However, another source denies that claim and says they've both been balancing work and home life. What were the signs that they were headed for a split? 

Watch

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan-Tatum Have Separated

Watch the clip above for the full story! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Channing Tatum , Jenna Dewan , Divorces , Couples , Love And Sex , Top Stories
Latest News
Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett IV

Kendra Wilkinson Takes a Snow Day Amid Split Speculation

Hailey Baldwin, Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes' New Photo With Hailey Baldwin Has the Internet Talking

Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin Talks About Fourth Pregnancy and the Demanding Reality of Motherhood

Justin Timberlake Pregnancy Announcement

Justin Timberlake Stops Concert to Make Epic Pregnancy Announcement for Fan

Jessica Biel, Silas

Jessica Biel, Emily Blunt and More Celeb Parents Share Very Personal Postpartum Stories

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell Checks Into Rehab as ''Preemptive'' Measure

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2017 MET Gala, The Boom Boom Afterparty

20 Celebrity Couples That Prove Love Isn't Dead After All

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.