Hilaria Baldwin Talks About Fourth Pregnancy and the Demanding Reality of Motherhood

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 4:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hilaria Baldwin

Parents/ Melanie Acevedo

Hilaria Baldwin is about to become a mother of four and she's getting real with Parents about the excitement and emotions that she and husband Alec Baldwin have with welcoming a new baby into their growing family. 

When asked about the arrival of baby No. 4 she says, "I'm not saying I won't have another meltdown when this new baby is born! But with a fourth pregnancy, you see the light at the end of the tunnel earlier. There's calmness and comfort from experience."

She goes on to explain that her three little ones—Carmen, 4, Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 1—are "three irrational little monkeys who try to crawl all over me and don't understand that I'm very pregnant. When you go to a job, your coworkers are not like, ‘Can you lift me, please? And make me lunch?' So I am in awe of stay-at-home parents."

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

One thing is for sure, the Spanish star has her own co-parenting style, and she likes it that way. 

"Most of the time, I'm with my children, and if they want something, I'm the alpha parent," she says. "Alec is very involved, but if they ask him for a treat, he's like, 'Go ask your mother!'"

Photos

Here's How Khloe Kardashian Camouflaged Her Baby Bump

Hilaria Baldwin

Parents/Melanie Acevedo

Baldwin also got candid about the nerves of becoming a mom of four. 

"Carmen did everything with us. Then when Rafael was born, things got complicated," she says. "And when Leonardo was born, I had a moment of 'What have I done?' Panic! There were tears. But then I kind of lived it, and it all came together."

When it comes to the kids, Baldwin says that Carmen is the quintessential girl, who loves Barbies and dresses. She says Rafael is quite the opposite, "When he found cars and balls and things that smash he was like, 'This is what life is all about!'" While she admits Leonardo is obsessed with is his older brother, "So when Leo wants Rafa, Rafa thinks that's annoying. And Carmen wants Leo but Leo couldn't care less!"

"Carmen is on eager watch for this new baby brother," she says. "She's already planning the one after this, which I'm not sure is ever gonna happen. But we're really excited. Alec and I don't want to do much else other than be with the kids right now because they're so fun."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Hilaria Baldwin , Alec Baldwin , Celeb Kids , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett IV

Kendra Wilkinson Takes a Snow Day Amid Split Speculation

Hailey Baldwin, Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes' New Photo With Hailey Baldwin Has the Internet Talking

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Hollywood Film Awards

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Split: What Went Wrong?

Justin Timberlake Pregnancy Announcement

Justin Timberlake Stops Concert to Make Epic Pregnancy Announcement for Fan

Jessica Biel, Silas

Jessica Biel, Emily Blunt and More Celeb Parents Share Very Personal Postpartum Stories

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell Checks Into Rehab as ''Preemptive'' Measure

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2017 MET Gala, The Boom Boom Afterparty

20 Celebrity Couples That Prove Love Isn't Dead After All

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.