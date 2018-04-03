Jessica Biel, Emily Blunt and More Celeb Parents Share Very Personal Postpartum Stories

Twitter
Celebrities are sharing very personal and honest stories about parenthood in a new book.
Stars like Jessica Biel and Emily Blunt are among the celebs opening up about having children in The Nanny Connie Way: Secrets to Mastering the First Four Months of Parenthood. E! News has obtained a copy of the book, in which the A-listers talk about working with nanny Connie Simpson and how she helped them make the transition into life as new parents.
In addition to Biel and Blunt, Simpson has also worked with Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren, Brooke Shields, as well as Matt Damon and his wife Luciana.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake:
Biel and husband Justin Timberlake welcomed their first child, Silas Randall Timberlake, in April 2015. For the first year of Silas' life, Simpson was there to help Biel and Timberlake adjust to life as new parents.
"She held my hand and head as I sobbed and ached through postpartum," Biel writes in the book.
Simpson was by Biel's side throughout the year, helping her learn to breastfeed and making her laugh along the way. The phrase "hell nah dawg" summarizes Biel's experience with Simpson because Simpson would always say the phrase when Biel would hear parenting advice from other people. Biel and Timberlake also reveal in the book that Silas was born via emergency C-section.
After Silas' birth, Simpson helped get the couple out of the house for date nights.
"She consoled my husband and me when we were tortured by sleepless nights and were zombies of our former selves," Biel shares in the book. "She forced us out of the house for fate nights because it was important to connect again as adults."
Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski:
Blunt and husband John Kraskinski have two daughters, Hazel and Violet. Simpson and Blunt were friends before baby Hazel, the couple's first child, was born in February 2014.
Talking about Simpson's hugs in the book, Blunt writes, "It's like you could feel her cover your entire bloody back as she simultaneously hugs you and massages your back. I've seen grown men melt in her arms."
And the actress says that Hazel and Violet "melted into some sort of meditative slumber when she held her."
The book also shares that Blunt has collapsed in Simpson's arms when feeling overwhelmed, exhausted, emotional, thrilled, excited and all of the emotions that come along with becoming a parent.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren:
Simpson helped Alba and husband Cash Warren with their first child, Honor, when she was born in 2008.
The book shares details about the couple's first days with their baby girl, like when Honor started crying on her first night at home and Simpson knew right away that she had gas and needed to be re-positioned and swaddled.
Simpson also told the couple that she would take over watching Honor so they could get rest.
The book also reveals how, during her pregnancy, Alba didn't think she needed a baby nurse for a long time. But two weeks before Honor was due, Alba changed her mind and started asking Simpson questions and for help.
Once Honor arrived, Simpson received a call from Alba's "sweet voice trying to keep it together while asking for help."
You can read more celeb parenting stories in the The Nanny Connie Way, set for release on April 10.
