Colin Farrell Checks Into Rehab as ''Preemptive'' Measure

Colin Farrellcontinues to prioritize his sobriety.

The Irish actor has checked himself into a treatment facility, E! News can confirm. "It was preemptive," the source adds. "He did it to reset his life. He's not using right now at all."

According to The Daily Mail, who broke the story, Farrell is seeking professional help from The Meadows—an elite rehab center in Arizona whose previous clients include the likes of Selena Gomez, Harvey Weinstein, Tiger Woods and more.

In May 2017, Farrell celebrated an entire decade of sobriety during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The 41-year-old has previously detailed his years-long battle with alcohol and drug abuse, and Farrell first checked into rehab after filming 2006's Miami Vice.