20 Celebrity Couples That Prove Love Isn't Dead After All

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 3:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

One day later and the split still hurts.

As so many pop culture fans know, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced on social media Monday night that they were separating after eight years of marriage.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together," the duo shared with their followers. "Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

Within minutes, fans of the A-list couple immediately expressed their shock and sadness about the news. And yes, some were quick to pronounce love is officially dead in and out of Hollywood.

But before you give up on a fairy tale romances, we started thinking of all the other famous couples who remain stronger than ever.

Photos

Celeb Couples Who Prove Love Isn't Dead

From Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, there are more than a few pairs in our gallery above that are worth rooting for and admiring.

And while we can't include every couple—we still love you Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell—we tried our best to find some inspiring, romantic quotes that prove love remains in the air.

Who's ready to fill up the love tank?

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Couples , Channing Tatum ,
Latest News
Kim Zolciak

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Photo of ''Crazy'' Heart Device 2 Years After Stroke

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett IV

Kendra Wilkinson Takes a Snow Day Amid Split Speculation

Hailey Baldwin, Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes' New Photo With Hailey Baldwin Has the Internet Talking

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Hollywood Film Awards

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Split: What Went Wrong?

Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin Talks About Fourth Pregnancy and the Demanding Reality of Motherhood

Justin Timberlake Pregnancy Announcement

Justin Timberlake Stops Concert to Make Epic Pregnancy Announcement for Fan

Jessica Biel, Silas

Jessica Biel, Emily Blunt and More Celeb Parents Share Very Personal Postpartum Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.