Dwayne Johnson Wants to Marry Frances McDormand

by Nikki Levy | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 2:51 PM
Dwayne Johnson has a major crush—and it started right around award season!
On The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, the Rampage actor revealed Frances McDormand holds a special place in his heart. Dwayne explained that Frances' interaction with his daughter, after she won a Golden Globe for her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, sparked his crush.
Simone Garcia Johnson acted as the Golden Globe Ambassador for the ceremony in January, and one of her responsibilities was to usher the winners off stage after their acceptance speeches. However, what Frances did before and after her speech is what stood out to Dwayne.
"Frances wins the Golden Globe...and right before she speaks, she turns around and walks to the back of the stage and shakes Simone's hand out of the blue," Dwayne recalled. He also described the special moment Frances and Simone shared after her speech, saying, "As she's walking off, Frances grabs Simone's hand, and she has the Globe in [one] hand, she has Simone's hand in [her other] hand, and she kisses Simone's hand."
Paul Drinkwater/NBC
Those "beautiful" gestures blew Dwayne away, and now he wants to take their friendship to the next level.
The actor joked, "I gotta say this to the world who's watching: Frances, we're gonna have to exchange numbers because—just between you and I, I know no one else is watching—we're gonna get married."
While the love is likely mutual, both stars are happily taken.
McDormand has been married to her director husband Joel Coen for 34 years, while Johnson is expecting his second daughter with partner Lauren Hashian.
Dwayne also opened up to Ellen about his growing family. "In about three weeks, Lauren and I are going to have our second baby, and it'll be my third daughter," he said. "I'm lucky—I can't make boys. Not that I want to."
While he's excited about adding another sibling to the family, his 2-year-old daughter isn't so sure. "Every day, she points to mommy's belly and says, 'There's my little sister,'" he said. Recently, though, she firmly told Dwayne, "'I don't want a baby sister."'
Despite the little one's reservations, Ellen had only positive thoughts on Dwayne's growing brood, saying, "Lucky girls to have you as a dad."
