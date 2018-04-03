Celebrity Breakups: 7 Classic Split Signs

by Meg Swertlow | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 2:41 PM
From Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik to Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux and now Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum, 2018 may still be in its infancy, but it's already been revealed as the year of celebrity breakups.
But if you're like us at E! News and know a thing or two about honing-in on what star couples are and aren't doing, eagle-eyed fans can try their best to spot some of the classic breakup signs that tend to precede a celeb split announcement.
Let's take a look at 7 classic celebrity breakup signs...
1. Inspirational Instagram Quotes: This is a tell-tale sign that something's up in LoveTown. As far as we're concerned when you're posting an inspiration quote about healing or love (especially if there's a there's an image of the sky or the sunset in the background), you best believe a couple's prepping to part ways.
And the strong always persevere..Just a nice Sunday reminder to be a good human in life. It?s what it?s all about??
A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on
Olivia Culpo/Instagram
2. Last-Minute Girls' Trips: Before Olivia Culpo and NFL player Danny Amendola confirmed their relationship had been tackled, the model hit up Las Vegas with a gaggle of gals. According to her social media, it was a "last-minute trip"—aka she's newly single and her pals probably pitched in to cheer her up.
Anyone who has been through a breakup knows, you lean on your ladies in times of heartbreak—so that may be a good indicator of fresh split. Plus it's easy to let your ex know via social media how much fun you are having WITHOUT HIM.
And lest we forget, Jenna Dewan went to Vanity Fair's Oscar party with her galpal Emmanuelle Chriqri.
3. Not Posting About Each Other on Social Media: Look just because a celeb posts a smiling snap of their sig-other doesn't mean all is well behind closed doors. Heavens knows that both Channing and Jenna posted photos and video from a "sunday funday" just weeks before letting the world know they were dunzo, but it tends to be at least a sign that the couple is spending time with each other.
Other than in December when it was her birthday, Jenna has barely been on Channing's social media (and the pic was a professional photo, not something he candidly took, which means he wasn't necessarily with her on her bday)—and Channing only popped up on hers in October when the pair dressed up as Sally and Jack from The Nightmare Before Christmas.
J. Merritt/Getty Images
4. Taking Your Friends to Red Carpet Events Not Your Significant Other: Lest we forget about when Jenna Dewan showed up at the Vanity Fair Oscars party this year sans hubby, she told Entertainment Tonight that he wasn't there because he was on "daddy duty."
"He is so happy to have a night off, yes," Dewan told ET.
"I took his place tonight," said longtime ladyfriend Emmanuelle Chriqui, who attended the bash with her instead.
And while not every celeb always brings their partner on the red carpet, the fact that Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston's last red carpet event together was July 2017 was certainly a telling sign of troubled marital waters.
5. Attending Events Solo: When you hear split rumblings and then a celeb attends an event without the spouse in question, eyebrows should get raised.
You will hear a lot of: "Oh so and so is at home with the kids" or "So and so is filming." Sure they are.
Jenna attended iHeartRadio without her main man last month, she told E! News he wasn't with her because he was "working."
6. Not Wearing Wedding Rings: Few moves tell the world that paradise is lost between a couple than the classic "taking off the wedding ring" move.
Last week, Kendra Wilkinson was sans wedding ring, this week she's picking out her possible divorce outfit? You do the math.
7. Unfollowing Each Other on Social Media: Of course, this move is the final nail in the basically already-nailed-shut coffin. When this happens a couple is pretty much days or hours away from a celeb split confirmation.
Here are some examples: When Amber Rose said she accidentally unfollowed boyfriend 21 Savage; when The Weekndunfollowed Selena Gomez and her mom Mandy Teefey right before they officially parted ways last November and when Zayn unfollowed Gigi and Yolanda Hadid before the twosome went in other directions.
What other split signs can you think of? Sounds off in the comments!
