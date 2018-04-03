Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool Makes a Bold Style Statement: "F--k Cancer"

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 7:00 PM
Pink really suits Deadpool, doesn't it?
Before Deadpool 2 hits theaters May 18, 20th Century Fox is partnering with Omaze to offer fans some one-of-a-kind movie swag, all in the name of helping F--k Cancer, a North American charity focused on early detection, prevention and offering support to those affected by cancer.
To promote the initiative, Ryan Reynolds slipped on a custom suit, ditching his character's familiar red look. "Oh! Hello there! You may be wondering, 'Why the pink suit?' Well, so the world can see that I have a big ol' heart-on—that's heart with a 't'—for my new obsession: Pink. (The color, not the pop singer.) Personally, I'm more of a Céline kind of guy," the mercenary quips in a promo video. "Pink is tied like a beautiful ribbon to a cause very close to me: Cancer."
Courtesy of Omaze
Deadpool—who's added a sprinkling of pink décor to his otherwise drab bachelor pad—then makes an offer to one lucky Omaze winner. "I'm gonna donate the very suit off my back while giving you a chance to own some movie marketing memorabilia," he says. "What you do from there is limited only by your imagination. Will you add it to your weekly wardrobe rotation? Does it become a colorful addition to your S&M dungeon? Or will you simply nail it to a post in order to scare away birds, children and the elderly?" Best of all, he tells fans, "This is one fight where everyone can be a hero. No superpowers, capes or lame CG costumes needed. Just your money." For once, he's for real. "Seriously, we need that," he says. "These suits are not cheap!"
The charitable partnership was announced during FX's premiere of the first Deadpool movie. There are donation tiers, and different levels unlock exclusive merchandise: $10 gets 100 entries, $25 gets 250 entries, and so on; some of the in-demand prizes include autographed Deadpool DVDs and Deadpool 2 posters, plus an outgoing voicemail message from Deadpool.
A grand prizewinner will be announced after May 21.
For more details, visit Omaze.
