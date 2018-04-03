Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Aren't Alone: All the Celebrity Breakups of 2018

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 2:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

And we thought 2017 was a bad year for love in La La Land... 

Channing Tatumand Jenna Dewan are further proof that not even the most publicly adored couples aren't immune to relationship drama, with yesterday's separation announcement spurring a shock wave throughout Hollywood. 

"It's been over for awhile," one source told E! News, revealing that Channing moved out of their family home earlier this year. Another insider added, "They are both doing OK with it because it was a long time coming." 

Photos

2018 Celebrity Breakups

And as the former Step Up co-stars continue to grapple with their normal, perhaps they'll find solace in some of their famous peers' own relationship drama.

From Justin Therouxand Jennifer Aniston, to Gigi Hadidand Zayn Malik, check out more than 20 celebrity couples who've already called it quits in 2018 by clicking on the gallery above. 

Better luck next year, Hollywood? 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Channing Tatum , Jenna Dewan , Breakups , Divorces , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kim Zolciak

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Photo of ''Crazy'' Heart Device 2 Years After Stroke

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett IV

Kendra Wilkinson Takes a Snow Day Amid Split Speculation

Hailey Baldwin, Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes' New Photo With Hailey Baldwin Has the Internet Talking

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Hollywood Film Awards

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Split: What Went Wrong?

Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin Talks About Fourth Pregnancy and the Demanding Reality of Motherhood

Justin Timberlake Pregnancy Announcement

Justin Timberlake Stops Concert to Make Epic Pregnancy Announcement for Fan

Jessica Biel, Silas

Jessica Biel, Emily Blunt and More Celeb Parents Share Very Personal Postpartum Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.