Everything We Know About Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's Split: "It's Been Over for Awhile"

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan may have shocked fans when they announced their separation on Monday night after eight years of marriage, but this split was "a long time coming."
According to one source, the Magic Mike star already moved out earlier this year while Dewan remained in their family home. A second source noted that "they each have [daughter] Everly with them."
"They have been separated and have had a few months to get used to this privately. They are both doing ok with it because it was a long time coming," the insider noted. "They had been trying for a long time to see if they could make it work. It became clear over the last year that they wanted different things and were no longer on the same path."
While they initially met on the set of Step Up and both work in Hollywood, they "realized that they were going in different directions."
As the source said, "The things that fulfilled them didn't line up."
However, as they made clear in the joint statement they issued on social media Monday night, they are still a loving family despite their differing paths.
"There is a lot of love between them and they want to do things peacefully," the insider noted, adding that they do not have a plan for divorce yet. "They don't know exactly what's going to happen yet. They are focused on Everly and being great parents to her and helping her with this transition."
"Channing and Jenna are on good terms," the source added. "They want to do this as amicably as possible."
