Is The Blacklist Pitting Liz Against Red? Megan Boone Teases "Complicated" Dynamic Ahead

Is it family feud time on The Blacklist? In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, April 4 episode of The Blacklist, Liz (Megan Boone) confronts her dear old dad, Red (James Spader) about a little matter…the death of her husband and those responsible for it.

"I will not let you avoid a direct question to try to confuse me or leave me in the dark," Liz says in the clip above. Things escalate from there rather quickly with Liz throwing Red up against a bookshelf. Don't make Liz, angry, Red!

"Anna-Garcia Duerete" features Red sending Liz and the Task Force on a mission to recover evidence crucial to bringing down Garvey (guest star Jonny Coyne).