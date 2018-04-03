Kaley Cuoco Says Ex-Husband Ryan Sweeting "Ruined" Marriage for Her

Just last month, the actress spoke to E! News' Sibley Scoles about her upcoming wedding to Cook. "We're totally going to get married. We are planning it. We are thinking about it," she confessed. "I can't wait. I don't want it to be much longer. That's the truth. I really can't wait." While Cuoco stopped short of revealing the exact date, she added, "We are so happy and in love. He is excited as I am, which is sweet. I finally found my soul mate, so we're ready to do it."

Elsewhere in her Cosmopolitan profile, Cuoco discussed how it feels to be the second-highest-paid actress on television (behind Modern Family's Sofia Vergara). "I spent my entire 20s on this show. I didn't have to fight for pay," she said. "Knowing what it feels like [to be paid as an equal], I will always take that stand for myself." Cuoco, who has multiple endorsement deals, has also found success behind the camera through her production company, Yes, Norman Productions. "I want to be a full-on girl boss. I've been in the business so long, and I've worked with the best. I don't let people mess with me. I want to show girls out there that you can be cool, wear yoga clothes, and run your own f--king company. You don't have to be a guy in a suit," the 32-year-old told the magazine. "I want this to be a big company. I want to be sitting down a few years from now and have so many projects going. That's what I'm excited about."