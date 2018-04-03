EXCLUSIVE!

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 Taglines Revealed and You Have to Hear Luann De Lesseps'!

Rejoice, RHONY is back!

The Real Housewives of New York City finally returns this week, reuniting us with Luann De Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Carole Radziwill and Tinsley Mortimer. And a lot has happened since we last saw the ladies on our TV screens. We're talking divorces, arrests, cabaret shows and more.

We can't think of a better way to celebrate the Bravo reality hit's return this Wednesday, April 4, than by exclusively debuting the new taglines for season 10.

Carole: "In the marathon of life, loyalty is everything." After previously saying she's never worked out a day in her life, Carole, 54, ran the New York City Marathon in November 2017. But it looks like her friendship with Bethenny will be tested this season. 

Dorinda: "Not everything I say is clear, but it's always clear what I'm saying." Every true RHONY fan knows that once Dorinda starts drinking her martinis, the subtitles soon follow. 

Ramona: "Age is an issue of mind over matter: If you don't mind, it doesn't matter!" At 61, Ramona is like a fine wine, getting better with age...just ask her.

Tinsley: "Come on, why cook when I can order room service?!" Tins has moved out of Sonja's townhouse for good...and is still living out her grown-up Eloise dreams by moving into a hotel in her second season as a Housewife.  

Sonja: "I'm not just a last name. I'm a legacy." Could Sonja be ready to ditch her ex-husband's last name and move on with Frenchie...or maybe Rocco? 

Bethenny: "It's great to be successful. But it's even better to B Strong." The Skinnygirl mogul's tagline is all about her charity, B Strong, which will play into this season after Bethenny's relief work in Puerto Rico.

Luann: "The most interesting people make the best headlines." In case you missed Lu's recent headline-making run, the Countess announced she and Tom D'Agostino were divorcing after seven months of marriage. Lu was then arrested on Christmas Eve in Palm Beach on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person. But like a Phoenix on Ben Affleck's back, she rose from the ashes after completing 21 days in a treatment facility, debuting her cabaret show in February. 

Here's how season 10's taglines compare to season 9's openers, including arguably Ramona's best tagline ever.

The Real Housewives of New York City premieres Wednesday, April 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

