The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 Taglines Revealed and You Have to Hear Luann De Lesseps'!

Carole: "In the marathon of life, loyalty is everything." After previously saying she's never worked out a day in her life, Carole, 54, ran the New York City Marathon in November 2017. But it looks like her friendship with Bethenny will be tested this season.

Dorinda: "Not everything I say is clear, but it's always clear what I'm saying." Every true RHONY fan knows that once Dorinda starts drinking her martinis, the subtitles soon follow.

Ramona: "Age is an issue of mind over matter: If you don't mind, it doesn't matter!" At 61, Ramona is like a fine wine, getting better with age...just ask her.