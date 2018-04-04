So Who Is Actually Using the Smoosh Room on Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

by Tierney Bricker | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 6:00 AM
Is anyone smooshing it out this season?!
Fans might be surprised when they tune into Jersey Shore Family Vacation's premiere on April 5 to find out all but one of the roommates are in a committed relationship. Yes, only Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio is the only single Jersey Shore cast member in Miami, but that doesn't mean the MTV hit decided to get rid of the infamous smoosh room aka the room the roomies would use just to have sex.
"There's still a smoosh room," Vinny Guadagnino confirmed to E! News when we visited their Miami house. "There's actually a smoosh room right off of where we were sleeping, me and Pauly's room. It might be used a little less, a little more, because you don't know who's going to use it! It wouldn't be a Jersey Shore house without a disgusting smoosh room!"
Truer words have never been spoken.
MTV
So who is actually using the smoosh room? Well, clearly Pauly D liked having it right near his bedroom, telling us, "It's dope because I don't have to go far!"
As for anyone else spending the night in the room, the cast played coy, with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi only saying, "A lot of people stayed in there. We might have had a guest that we didn't want, but it happened."
Hm...could they be talking about a certain surprise guest that showed up in the trailer?!
While the smoosh room still seems to be where the NSFW action is going down, the cast does have some other ideas for the room once Pauly D settles down with a girlfriend, including turning it into a "hangover room" or possibly a "kid's playpen." Yes, really.
Snooki and Jenni "JWoww" Farley each have two children with their respective spouses and Pauly D has a four-year-old daughter, while Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Jen Harley.
To hear more from the Jersey Shore cast about what to expect from Family Vacation, press play on the video above.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres Thursday, April 5 on MTV.
