Jenna Fischer Wears a Bath Towel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! After Wardrobe Malfunction

Jenna Fischer showed up to Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a bath towel and blue jeans. The 44-year-old actress walked on stage with a burgundy dress in hand and told Jimmy Kimmel she had a wardrobe malfunction before the show.

"So, this was my outfit for tonight," the Splitting Up Together star said, "and I waited a little too long to get dressed. And then my zipper broke, and I panicked."

Still, Fischer wasn't going to let one fashion fail ruin her night.

"I'm a Missouri girl," she said, "and the show must go on."

"Well, I'm not complaining, for sure," the late-night host quipped.