Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's Unexpected Split: Inside Their Love Story Gone Wrong

Well, now anything is possible.

Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan Tatum, one of the most squee-inducing couples in Hollywood, have separated after almost nine years of marriage and one child together, 4 1/2-year-old daughter Everly.

They broke the news themselves, both sharing a statement on social media that read in part, "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."

To be honest, this one's a bit of a headscratcher. You let Hollywood's hottest couples alone for two minutes and they up and separate on you after piling on the evidence that they were, at least, as compatible as ever. Still a good fit, if you will.

"When people say you guys have such a perfect life, I want to scream and tell them no one's perfect," Jenna just said in the March 2018 issue of Health. "I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we've really grown together."