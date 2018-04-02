Check Out a Young Meghan Markle in This Decade-Old Tostitos Commercial

Oh, how times have changed!

With just weeks to go until Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry and her life changes forever (as if it hasn't already), internet sleuths continue to dig up fun tidbits from the American actress's pre-royal life.

We've seen childhood videos of Markle playing dress up as the queen, fighting sexism on Nickelodeon at 11-years-old, and unlocking briefcases for Howie Mandel on Deal or No Deal. But now, fans of the former Suits star can watch Meghan in a 2009 commercial for Tostitos Chips.

The ad sees Markel in the midst of a grocery shipping trip, where she's picking up a few items for a get-together with friends.