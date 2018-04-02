Chris Hemsworth Makes a Cheeky Grab for Elsa Pataky's Booty on the Beach

Is it hot in here, or is it just Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky?

The Thor star and his actress-model wife of seven years got a little handsy while enjoying a beach day in his native Australia over Easter weekend. Hemsworth was photographed grabbing Pataky's toned derriere as they shared a steamy kiss along the water.

After the impromptu makeout sesh, the 34-year-old hunk kept his hand placed on Elsa's backside while she wrapped her arm around his shoulder and walked across the rocky terrain.

At 41, the Spanish star and mom-of-three proved she's still got her mojo in an itsy-bitsy bikini. Hot is an understatement!