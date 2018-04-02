How Kim Kardashian's New Diet and Fitness Routine Left Her Feeling Stronger and Tighter

When it comes to health and fitness, Kim Kardashian does not miss a beat!

In between documenting her workouts on social media and blogging about her favorite foods on her website and app, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can set a goal and accomplish it.

And during the past year, the proud mother of three has worked with trainer Melissa Alcantara to transform her fitness journey.

"I think she just needed a change. I think she just felt like looking one way is one thing, but taking care of your body is something else. You can do both at the same time," Melissa shared with E! News exclusively. "The biggest part is not just working out. It's eating well to also look good. That's mostly what I work in is aesthetics—building full, nice muscle takes a lot of nutrition.

According to Melissa, who has a website and YouTube channel for workouts and blogs, Kim typically breaks a sweat six days a week for 60 to 90 minutes depending on what muscle groups she's working on. And yes, Melissa is the first to describe the regimen as "intense."