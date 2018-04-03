Selma Blair Connects to Her Late First Love on Hollywood Medium: "He Was Really Special to Me"

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 5:30 AM
There's nothing like your first love.
In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Tyler Henry channels Selma Blair's college sweetheart who died unexpectedly in his dorm room.
"It's referencing to an individual. I'm seeing my symbol for college. Who this would be referring to is an individual who would like be in college, but at the time. Just good to keep in mind that they are referencing to like a Steven or Steve connection. I don't know where that fits," Tyler says.
"It's his middle name. Um, and he died in his dorm room at college. He had epilepsy his whole life and was definitely careful about it, but then he died suddenly the day before his birthday. And I still don't know how he died, but he was my love," the Legally Blonde actress explains.
E!
For Selma, the shocking loss is something she calls "out of time" for someone she thought she would love forever.
"I was in love with him since I first saw him in first grade. You know, we both had a lazy eye. We both wore glasses. But he was the most beautiful boy in the world to me. You know, I just, he was my first love," a tearful Selma reveals. "He was really special to me and to a lot of people and, you know, I hope he's at peace."
See the emotional moment in the clip above.
Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Tuesday at 9 p.m. on E!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!