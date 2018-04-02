EXCLUSIVE!

How Kris Jenner Is Preparing for Khloe Kardashian to Give Birth

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 2, 2018 2:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner

Pap Nation / Splash News

Not to fret, Khloe Kardashian—help is on the way in the form of Kris Jenner

As the reality star's due date looms, E! News has learned the mama-to-be has a special visitor preparing to make her way to Cleveland. 

"Kris is clearing her schedule and will be heading to Cleveland for the birth and to help Khloe get situated at home with the baby," a source told E! News.

While Jenner will help settle everything into place, she's not the only expected family visitor. "Depending on the other sisters' schedules, they will come out at some point," the insider noted.

As for the expectant star, Khloe "is still resting and relaxing at home," the source added. "Everything is ready and she is just waiting."

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Quotes on Motherhood

Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Meanwhile, her partner, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson, has games throughout the week, two in Cleveland and one in Philadelphia on Friday. "When Tristan is gone, Khloe has her assistant with her," the source said.

As a source previously told E! News, Khloe's assistant has also been helping the star with all of the final details before her baby girl arrives, like putting diapers away and getting all of the baby gear working. 

Back in January, Kardashian confirmed to Jimmy Kimmelthat her mom would be the one to get first admittance to the delivery room. As for her five siblings, their significant others and all of her nieces and nephews—there are some parameters. As she quipped to Kimmel, "Whoever is going to be the calmest I can deal with." 

Considering Jenner has already given birth six times, it's safe to say she can stay calm in a delivery room.

Meanwhile, Khloe is "very excited and nervous with anticipation," the first source concluded. "She can't wait to have the baby."

It's just a matter of days now! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Kris Jenner , Babies , Pregnancies , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Kim Kardashian

How Kim Kardashian's New Diet and Fitness Routine Left Her Feeling Stronger and Tighter

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Claps Back at Instagram Troll Who Came for Her and Kendall Jenner

Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie Gets Candid About Embracing Her Age: ''I Don't Mind Looking 46''

Jessie James Decker, 2017 CMA Awards

Jessie James Decker Gives Birth! See the First Photo of Her Newborn Son Forrest Bradley Decker

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Inside Kylie Jenner's First 2 Months of Motherhood

Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa Trump, Easter Egg Roll

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump Put on United Front at White House Easter Egg Roll

Hank Baskett, Kendra Wilksinson

How Kendra Wilkinson's Fairy-Tale Romance Fell Apart

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.