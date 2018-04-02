Vanderpump Rules: So Did Exes James Kennedy and Kristen Doute Actually Hook Up?

(Curiously enough, there is footage of James and Kristen getting along when the group is out at the bar, but it seems the cameras were not rolling when the cast got back to the hotel. Petition for cameras to roll 24/7 on any cast trip on a Bravo reality show starts right now, y'all.)

James and Kristen, whose respective significant others, Raquel and Carter, did not come on the trip, both denied the hookup rumors when they were confronted, though Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz interpreted James saying he and Kristen just hung out "a little bit" as confirmation that something happened. And this is where the age-old debate about what the term "hanging out" means kicks in.

"Hanging out means that you're talking, having drinks, smoking cigs, chatting, OK?" James explains in his interview. "Hooking up means you're f--king each other butt-naked in the jacuzzi."