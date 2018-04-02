Billie Lourd Remembers Late Grandmother Debbie Reynolds on Her 86th Birthday

by Nikki Levy | Mon., Apr. 2, 2018 12:45 PM
Billie Lourd is honoring her late grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, in the sweetest way.
Lourd posted an Instagram photo of the two together on what would have been Reynolds' 86th birthday on Sunday. In the snap, which is captioned with heart, crown and star emojis, the two are dressed up sporting wide smiles as they stand side by side. Lourd's late mother, Carrie Fisher, appears in between them with her head nestled into Reynolds' shoulder.
Reynolds passed away on Dec. 28, 2016 after suffering a stroke, only one day after Fisher tragically died of a heart attack.
Lourd also paid tribute to Reynolds on her 85th birthday last year, demonstrating that she'll always remember her special grandmother as the years pass.
The 25-year-old actress has opened up in the past about how humor helped her through the difficulty of losing her mother and grandmother at once.
"If life's not funny, then it's just true—and that would be unacceptable," she told Town & Country in August 2017, quoting her mom. "Even when she died, that was what got me through that whole thing. When Debbie died the next day, I could just picture her saying, 'Well, she's upstaging me once again, of course—she had to.'"
The young actress also made it clear that she hopes to honor their legacies as she continues working in Hollywood. Despite difficult recent years, it appears Lourd is doing well and has continued to focus on work by appearing in the seventh season of American Horror Story as well as Scream Queens and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
"I've always kind of lived in their shadows, and now is the first time in my life when I get to own my life and stand on my own," she told the magazine." I love being my mother's daughter, and it's something I always will be, but now I get to be just Billie."
