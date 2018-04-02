The Aaliyah x MAC Product Tease Is as Sultry as a '90s R&B Video

Mac Cosmetics has got a resolution.

It's been almost 17 years since the death of R&B sensation Aaliyah, but the retailer is keeping her sultry beauty alive with a sneak peak of products from the latest #AaliyahforMac collaboration.

A nine-piece eye shadow palette with a deep, shimmery gold, brown and light pearlescent hue is featured in the range. For those who prefer matte pigments, there is a pretty rosy pink, aubergine purple and midnight blue color that could be straight out of the "We Need a Resolution" video. Mac also teased out a peachy nude lipstick color.

If you can't wait until the June release, you can always cop the songstress' '90s style now.