The Aaliyah x MAC Product Tease Is as Sultry as a '90s R&B Video

by Diana Nguyen | Mon., Apr. 2, 2018 12:43 PM

Mac Cosmetics has got a resolution.

It's been almost 17 years since the death of R&B sensation Aaliyah, but the retailer is keeping her sultry beauty alive with a sneak peak of products from the latest #AaliyahforMac collaboration. 

A nine-piece eye shadow palette with a deep, shimmery gold, brown and light pearlescent hue is featured in the range. For those who prefer matte pigments, there is a pretty rosy pink, aubergine purple and midnight blue color that could be straight out of the "We Need a Resolution" video. Mac also teased out a peachy nude lipstick color.

If you can't wait until the June release, you can always cop the songstress' '90s style now.

Following in the footsteps of the highly anticipated and wildly popular MAC x Selena Quintanilla collection, Aaliyah fans compiled 26,000 signatures in a petition for the beauty partnership to happen.

"This campaign is officially supported by: Aaliyah's Brother Rashad Haughton, Aaliyah LLC, Aaliyah's official twitter: @aaliyahhaughton, Missy Elliott, Aaliyah's glam squad: Makeup Artist: Eric Ferrell, Hairstylist Tre Major, and Fashion Stylist Derek Lee," reads the petition.

In August 2017, the "Rock the Boat" singer's official Twitter, along with close friend Missy Elliot, publicly supported the collection.

"Today we join Aaliyah's countless fans in celebrating her with the announcement of the MAC Aaliyah collection," said the Twitter caption

As if we needed more validation...

Products drop in stores June 20 and online June 21 in North America. 

