Kendra Wilkinson Hints at Hank Baskett Divorce: See a Timeline of Their Romance

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and Hank Baskett's marriage may be coming to an end.

On Monday, Kendra hinted that the couple's relationship was heading towards a divorce in a tearful Instagram Story message.

"10 years. I did everything I could," she said in the social media video. "It wasn't good enough. I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever I really did. Guess it's just not meant to be. I'm so scared but I have to get strong for my kids. I will."

Kendra also posted a photo from the couple's wedding day, writing, "I believed."