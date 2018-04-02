Tyra Banks Explains Why She Secretly Got a Nose Job

Tyra Banks

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Fix it or flaunt it! When it came to her nose, Tyra Banksopted for the former. 

After decades in the industry, the supermodel and famed America's Next Top Model host has opened up about the nose job she underwent when she was a young model. 

Having first revealing the plastic surgery in her new book co-written with her mother Carolyn LondonPerfect Is Boring, the star recalled to Today's Hoda Kotbwhat led her to going under the knife. As the story goes, she had unknowingly broken her nose around 3 years old. While she said her aunt noticed, Tyra was not having any problems breathing and life went on. "Cut to years later, I'm constantly scratching my nose and it was kind of growing sideways," the author described. 

It wasn't until she was working as a model that a makeup artist told her her nose felt strange and Banks sought medical advice. While she could still breathe, the model opted to fix the nose with surgery. "So it was cosmetic slash medical," Banks concluded. 

Ultimately, the mogul wants women to feel free to do whatever they want to their appearance without feeling intimidated by outside opinion. "Natural beauty is unfair," she previously told People. "I get really uncomfortable when women who are these natural beauties judge anybody who does anything to themselves."

"Fix it or flaunt it—I think women should be able to do both," she added to the magazine. "There is a boundary line, either you're super natural or you live at the plastic surgeon. It's okay to hop back and forth over that line. You want a hair weave? Fine. You want permanent eyebrows? Fine. We as women need to stop judging."

No matter what, Tyra's mama has her back—no judgment there! "It's your life," London recalled telling Banks when she decided to try modeling. "This is your life and I want you to know that whatever choice you make, I will support you in that."

