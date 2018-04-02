Thumbs Up! Abby Lee Miller Heads to Easter Church Service After Prison Release

Less than a week after she was released from prison, Abby Lee Miller got to celebrate her first holiday back with those close to her heart.

The former Dance Moms star, who served eight and a half months at the FCI Victorville prison for bankruptcy fraud, was released nearly a week ago on Tuesday and transferred into a halfway house. While she's expected to live in the house for the remainder of her sentence until May 25 under strict protocol, Miller has been stepping out for ordinary tasks as she adjusts to life back outside bars.

Last week, she was spotted on the way to a nail salon donning dance company attire and sunglasses. A few days later, Miller gave photographers a thumbs up and flashed a smile as she headed into a church service on Easter Sunday.