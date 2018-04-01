NYPD Blue Creator Steven Bochco Dead at 74

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File
by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Apr. 1, 2018 6:16 PM
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File
Legendary television producer Steven Bochco, who created a list of shows including Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law and NYPD Blue, died at home on Sunday morning, reports The Hollywood Reporter via a family spokesperson. The TV icon was 74.
"Steven fought cancer with strength, courage, grace and his unsurpassed sense of humor," said spokesman Phillip Arnold to the publication. "He died peacefully in his sleep with his family close by."
The 10-time Emmy winner suffered from leukemia and received a stem cell transplant from an anonymous 23-year-old in late 2014.
In addition to creating multiple cop series, Bochco also created Neil Patrick Harris' star-making vehicle, Doogie Howser, M.D. and most recently the TNT drama Murder in the First.
Soon after news of his death surfaced, former NYPD Blue star Sharon Lawrence took to Twitter and wrote, "It was his vision, style, taste and tenacity that made me love watching TV. It was being on #NYPDBlue that made me love working on TV. Thank you and rest well Steven Bochco. You were one of a kind."
In addition to his plethora of Emmy Award accolades, Bochco won four Peabody Awards during his lifetime.
Bochco is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!