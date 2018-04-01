Hilary Duff Throws Pregnant Haylie Duff a Dinner to Celebrate Baby No. 2

Sisters are doing it for themselves!

On Saturday night, Hilary Duff helped spread the love when she threw her sister Haylie Duff a dinner in preparation for the arrival of the actress' second daughter with husband Matt Rosenberg.

On Sunday, Haylie shared one of the few photos that she took from the party, a pic of the event's table setting, which she posted on her Instagram and wrote, "Last night my sister threw me the sweetest celebratory dinner for our new baby girl! AND I hardly took any photos. A good sign of a great evening! Thank you @hilaryduff."

The flowers, which consisted of roses, tea roses and lilies, for the bash were done by Flower Firm Los Angeles.

Guests feasted on an salad that featured apple, persimmon, celery, dates and Parmesan, heirloom tomato caprese, marinara braised meatballs, chicken cutlets and garlic bread.

Although Haylie forgot to take a slew of pics, she did remember to pose for one important pic with the evening's host.