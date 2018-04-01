Jennifer Garner and Kids Join Ben Affleck in Hawaii Over Spring Break

Jennifer Garner and her kids are spending Spring Break and Easter in Hawaii with Ben Affleck.

Since their 2015 split, the actors have made it a priority to co-parent the kids and have often celebrated holidays and taken trips together with them.

Last week, Affleck's girlfriend Lindsay Shookus joined the actor in Honolulu, where he is training for his new movie Triple Frontier. On Friday, Affleck, Garner and their kids were seen walking in the city. Shookus was not spotted.

"Jen and the kids flew out to Hawaii for Spring Break to visit Ben," an eyewitness told E! News exclusively. "Ben had Good Friday off from filming and spent the day with the kids. They went and saw a movie and then had shave ice and milkshakes after. The kids were happy to see Ben and were holding his hand and hugging him. Jen seemed happy for the kids and stepped back to let Ben have his time with them."

A second source told E! News that Affleck has flown back to the mainland to see Garner and the kids a few times during his training.