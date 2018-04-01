Elizabeth Hurley ''Thankful'' to Spend Easter With Nephew Miles Hurley After Stabbing

Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram
She's one grateful aunt!
Elizabeth Hurley took to social media this Easter to show her gratitude for the health and well-being of her 21-year-old nephew Miles Hurley, who was brutally stabbed multiple times on the streets of London last month. The close pair are spending Easter together less than one month after the attack, which occurred on March 8.
On Sunday, the model/actress tweeted a photo of her wearing bunny ears and giving her lookalike nephew a sweet kiss on the cheek.
"Thanking God today that my nephew Miles is with us for Easter today," she wrote.
Hurley continued, "His wound is still oozing blood but he's alive & we're thankful. The knifemen who stabbed him are still roaming around London. Perhaps around your loved ones. Happy Easter."
This is not the first time the model has been photographed since the stabbing. A friend posted a photo of him in a robe standing next to the rapper Romz (who is believed to be the other stabbing victim) about a week after the stabbing, but has since taken the image down.
The Royals star first alerted fans to the incident on March 10 and has been keeping followers updated on the model's slow, but steady progress.
"My 21 year old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday night," Elizabeth tweeted. "The police & hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages. It is an appalling time for him & our family. The police will be appealing for witnesses."
At the time, police told E! News that Miles and the other unnamed victim were believed to have been attacked by a group of males who got out of a vehicle and assaulted them before fleeing the scene.
London's Metropolitan Police confirmed to E! News that an ambulance arrived at the scene and discovered two 21-year-old men with stab wounds. They said they got in a minor car crash with another vehicle, then got into an argument with its occupants, and then drove off and parked. The other vehicle followed them and its occupants, a group of men, got out and assaulted the victims before driving off.
At just 21, Miles has modeled for designers like Roberto Cavalli, Salvatore Ferragamo, Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana.