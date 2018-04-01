Kim Kardashian Showcases Daring Look and Gets Emotional at Makeup Launch

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 1, 2018 9:59 AM

Kim Kardashian

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Kim Kardashian showcased a daring look at a dinner celebrating the launch of her and her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic's new KKW x Mario beauty collaboration and also got emotional paying tribute to her longtime friend.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a black, sleeveless black, cleavage-baring gown with embellished straps, and blue Libra eye shadow and peach Classic K lipstick from the collection to the bash, which took place on Saturday at the French restaurant Jean-Georges Beverly Hills.

"I really am grateful that you guys came to see me and Mario. I feel like this has been 10 years in the making. Everything I've learned about makeup has come from Mario," Kim said in a speech.

"You literally have taught me everything," she said, getting emotional. "You opened up this whole world of glam for me that I will never forget."

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Guest included Kim's mom Kris Jenner, who wore a black semi-sheer mini-dress with three bows, as well as many friends, such as Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox and YouTube personality Gigi Gorgeous.

The KKW x Mario beauty collection launches on Thursday, April 5.

