Kim Kardashian Showcases Daring Look and Gets Emotional at Makeup Launch

Kim Kardashian showcased a daring look at a dinner celebrating the launch of her and her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic's new KKW x Mario beauty collaboration and also got emotional paying tribute to her longtime friend.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a black, sleeveless black, cleavage-baring gown with embellished straps, and blue Libra eye shadow and peach Classic K lipstick from the collection to the bash, which took place on Saturday at the French restaurant Jean-Georges Beverly Hills.

"I really am grateful that you guys came to see me and Mario. I feel like this has been 10 years in the making. Everything I've learned about makeup has come from Mario," Kim said in a speech.

"You literally have taught me everything," she said, getting emotional. "You opened up this whole world of glam for me that I will never forget."