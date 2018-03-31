Meghan King Edmonds Celebrates Baby Sprinkle Before Twins' Arrival

It's baby shower, or rather, sprinkle time for Meghan King Edmonds.

The 33-year-old former Real Housewives of Orange County star is expecting twin boys with husband Jim Edmonds.

Meghan posted on her Instagram page on Saturday photos of herself with family and friends at her baby sprinkle, a trendy name for a baby shower celebrating the upcoming arrival of a child that isn't the parent's first. She and Jim also share a 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter, Aspen, while he has four more children.

"Best baby sprinkle for the twins," Meghan wrote on Instagram.