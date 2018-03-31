Mandy Moore and Fiancé Taylor Goldsmith Climb Mount Kilimanjaro

They're the tops!

Mandy Moore has officially scratched off her No. 1 thing to do on her bucket list: climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania!

The This Is Us star, who just wrapped season 2 of her hit show, set out with fiancé, Dawes singer Taylor Goldsmith, and a few of her best buds, hiked and summited the daunting 4,900 meter mountain earlier this week.

Following the feat, the singer and actress hopped on Instagram to share some photos taken by Andrew Maguire with her crew and wrote about what the once-in-a-lifetime journey has meant to her.

"I have dreamed the dream of climbing Mt Kilimanjaro since the age of 18," wrote the star, who was sponsored by Eddie Bauer on the trip. "Thanks to @eddiebauer, my partner in this adventure, this past week saw #1 on my bucket list come to fruition and I lived out one of the most rewarding and challenging experiences of my life with a few of my best friends."