Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino Plans to Set a ''Good Example'' for Sober Living on Jersey Shore

Expect to meet a completely different Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino when Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres.

Almost a decade has passed since the MTV reality series first premiered, and Sorrentino's priorities have certainly changed since the days of gym, tan, laundry. Sober for just over two years and head over heels in love with girlfriend Lauren Pesce, "The Situation" was tasked with a unique set of challenges reuniting with his cast.

But he tells E! News it "wasn't hard" to enter the house with a new lifestyle. "This time I'm coming from the standpoint of I'm sober 28 months, and I have a longtime girlfriend of over four years now," Sorrentino says. "I had to remain sober, I had to remain loyal despite girls throwing themselves [at me] at the clubs."