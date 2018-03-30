WEEKDAYS
Jersey Shore Family Vacation Is Here and the Cast Is Spilling All the Secrets: "We're 30 But We Act Like We're 12!"

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018

It's time for a little reunion! 

The cast of Jersey Shore is back and more intense than ever. It's like they never left, and fans can rejoice because if our interviews hold true, they are older but not any wiser. While not everyone ended on good terms, this time around, it was all about wiping the slate clean and getting ready for a fresh start. 

"Seeing Mike again was kind of like clean slate. What happened in the past happened. We're grownups now—well kind of. We're 30 but we act like we're 12. We kind of just started fresh," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi shared with E! News. 

Sammi Sweetheart Explains Jersey Shore Reunion Absence

Watch the video above to get all the details! 

