Miley Cyrus' Easter Photo Shoot Proves She's the Queen of Holiday Celebrations

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 3:58 PM

Miley Cyrus, Vogue, Easter

Vijat Mohindra

Miley Cyrus is so extra when it comes to holiday celebrations...and we absolutely love it!

To celebrate this weekend's holiday, the "Malibu" singer had an Easter-themed photo shoot with Vogue. "Hoppy Easter Erbody!" Cyrus captioned a pic from the photo shoot on Instagram.

These photos are just the latest in a series of awesomely over-the-top holiday pics Cyrus has been sharing on social media recently.

"It started with Valentine's Day on a shoot with Ellen von Unwerth, went into St. Paddy's Day partying with some friends, and now it's Easter," she told the magazine.

In celebration of Cyrus' latest pics, let's take a look back at all of the holidays she has gone all out for on social media:

Miley Cyrus' Holiday Celebrations

Miley Cyrus, Vogue, Easter

Vijat Mohindra

Easter Bunny

When asked about her Easter plans, Cyrus told Vogue, "[I'm] going to a drag show . . . duh!"

Miley Cyrus, St Patrick's Day 2018

Instagram

St. Patrick's Day

Cyrus and longtime love Liam Hemsworth dressed up in green outfits for St. Patrick's Day on March 17.

"Itzzz EZ being green! Happy St Pattys," Cyrus wrote to her social media followers.

Miley Cyrus, St Patrick's Day 2018

Instagram

Taste the Rainbow

"Taste the rainbow bitches!" Cyrus captioned this social media pic.

Valentines Day 2018, Miley Cyrus

Valentine's Day

Cyrus sent love to Hemsworth with a red hot Valentine's Day post.

Miley Cyrus, Birthday, Thanksgiving, 2017

Instagram

Birthday Girl

An awesome celebration for the birthday girl!

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, New Year's Eve 2016

Instagram

New Year's Kiss

The cute couple kissed 2016 goodbye at this golden New Year's Eve bash.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Matching Christmas Sweaters

Back in 2016, Hemsworth and Cyrus donned matching sweaters on Christmas Eve to celebrate the holiday.

"Happy birthday Jesus," Hemsworth captioned the Instagram pic.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Christmas

Instagram

Christmas Selfie

On Christmas Day, Cyrus and Hemsworth posed for a selfie wearing matching reindeer hats.

What do you think of Cyrus' holiday celebrations? Sound off in the comments!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

