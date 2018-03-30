Miley Cyrus' Easter Photo Shoot Proves She's the Queen of Holiday Celebrations

Miley Cyrus is so extra when it comes to holiday celebrations...and we absolutely love it!

To celebrate this weekend's holiday, the "Malibu" singer had an Easter-themed photo shoot with Vogue. "Hoppy Easter Erbody!" Cyrus captioned a pic from the photo shoot on Instagram.

These photos are just the latest in a series of awesomely over-the-top holiday pics Cyrus has been sharing on social media recently.

"It started with Valentine's Day on a shoot with Ellen von Unwerth, went into St. Paddy's Day partying with some friends, and now it's Easter," she told the magazine.

In celebration of Cyrus' latest pics, let's take a look back at all of the holidays she has gone all out for on social media: