Colin Trevorrow to Direct Jurassic World 3

ZumaPress.com; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
by Nikki Levy | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 2:23 PM
ZumaPress.com; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Colin Trevorrow is back in the director's chair for Jurassic World 3.
Executive Producer Steven Spielberg told EW that the filmmaker "is going to write and direct the third Jurassic World story."
Trevorrow is no stranger to the Jurassic World franchise. He directed and co-wrote the first Jurassic World in 2015. And while the upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is directed by J.A. Bayona, Trevorrow co-wrote the script with his original co-writer Derek Connolly. For the third installment, he is set to collaborate with Emily Carmichael.
"It's important to this franchise that we welcome new creative voices to keep our storytelling fresh and alive," Trevorrow told EW. "I'm thrilled with the tension and beauty J.A. has brought to Fallen Kingdom, and I know Emily will add another layer of emotion to the concluding chapter of our trilogy."
Universal Pictures
Universal's dinosaur franchise has been a huge success so far. Jurassic World, which stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, brought in $1.67 billion worldwide. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, set to hit theaters June 22, is looking to become an even bigger box office success story.
(E! and Universal Pictures are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)
