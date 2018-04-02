Tyler Oakley's Mom Gets Closure About Her Late Father's Passing on Hollywood Medium

by Mona Khalifeh | Mon., Apr. 2, 2018 7:00 AM
When you're doing a reading with Tyler Henry, you never know what kind of message you're going to receive.
In this case, a very meaningful one was directed at YouTube star Tyler Oakley's mom in this clip from Wednesday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.
"It's a situation where basically a father figure wasn't able to be fully present, fully emotionally there. Where, 'I pass away and I don't feel like I've gotten to say everything that I needed to say,' but to mom very specifically," Henry reveals.
While Oakley didn't have much of a relationship with the man in question, Henry reiterates that the message was specifically geared toward his mom.
"It's not for you. It's just for mom. There was almost a hesitance in coming through is the way I'd describe it," Henry says.
E!
"But it was like, 'I don't know if I'm gonna be able to get everything out that I wanna get out.' It would be around dad's passing," Henry adds.
For Oakley's mom who was watching behind the scenes, that message was spot on. "My dad had a stroke and he couldn't talk anymore," she reveals.
"Do you have any objects for him?" Henry asks the YouTuber. "I do not," Oakley replies.
When asked if he knew if anyone had served in the armed forces on his mom's side of the family, Oakley was at a loss. But little did he know, his mom had an object that spoke to that exact message.
"It's this guy," Oakley's mom says while holding up a photo of her late father.
See the touching moment in the clip above.
Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Tuesday at 9 p.m. on E!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!