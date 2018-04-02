Tyler Oakley's Mom Gets Closure About Her Late Father's Passing on Hollywood Medium

When you're doing a reading with Tyler Henry, you never know what kind of message you're going to receive.

In this case, a very meaningful one was directed at YouTube star Tyler Oakley's mom in this clip from Wednesday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"It's a situation where basically a father figure wasn't able to be fully present, fully emotionally there. Where, 'I pass away and I don't feel like I've gotten to say everything that I needed to say,' but to mom very specifically," Henry reveals.

While Oakley didn't have much of a relationship with the man in question, Henry reiterates that the message was specifically geared toward his mom.

"It's not for you. It's just for mom. There was almost a hesitance in coming through is the way I'd describe it," Henry says.