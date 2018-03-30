Trading Spaces Stars Recall Worst Design Trends Ahead of Reboot

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 12:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ty Pennington

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD

The new Trading Spaces is right around the corner!

The original TLC home improvement series aired between 2000 and 2008 and showed how neighbors redesigned rooms in each other's homes, with professional help, of course. A Trading Spaces reboot premieres next month and will feature returning cast members Paige Davis, the host, carpenter Ty Pennington, and designers Hildi Santo-TomasGenevieve GorderLaurie Smith, Doug Wilson and Vern Yip. The new series will also feature newbies Joanie Sprague, formerly of America's Next Top Model, and HGTV star John Gidding.

Many of the stars recalled in a Parade magazine interview some of their least-favorite design trends.

Pennington hates sponge painting.

"In the '80s it was everywhere," he told the magazine. "It took so much time, and I remember we once sponge-painted over mahogany, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, we're doing this, over mahogany?'"

Photos

What's Your HGTV Decor Style?

Smith is no fan of ceiling fans, especially the kind with frosted prong lights.

Davis doesn't like navy, hunter green and maroon shower curtains, seen in many homes.

Yip can't stand Tuscan kitchens.

"I vehemently despise that trend," he said. "I am so happy we've left it behind."

The new Trading Spaces premieres on TLC on April 7.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Dawson's Creek

Dawson's Creek Creator Says Joey and Pacey Are Divorced

Sammi "Sweetheart" Explains "Jersey Shore" Reunion Absence

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion

Real Housewives of Atlanta's Season 10 Reunion Trailer Is Here and NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak Are Going to War

Chrissy Metz Shares Relationship Advice

Sheree Whitfield: "RHOA" Season 10 Reunion Gets Really Crazy

Roseanne

Roseanne Renewed for Season 11

Snooki, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

GTL No More?! Jersey Shore Family Vacation's New Catchphrases Revealed

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.