Katy Perry Makes a Cheeky Joke About Orlando Bloom's Abs

  • By
    &

by Serrie Ro | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 11:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, 2017 Oscars Party Pics, Vanity Fair

Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage

Orlando Bloom's latest Instagram post garnered a lot of attention from fans, but it wasn't just the washboard abs and sun-kissed tan they were looking at—t was a certain someone's comment on his post that caught everyone's interest. 

Pop star Katy Perry saw the actor's sexy photo and wasn't afraid to let anyone know she liked it. 

"Oh hey! I was actually looking for a washboard to do me laundry on," she joked on Instagram. 

Bloom posted the throwback photo as motivation for himself to get back into shape for his new role in Killer Joe. 

"#tbt capetown 'Brian fit' for #zulumovie this photo saved not JUST for vanity but as a lil reminder that I got to that place and I know how to get to that place when I need to get to that place," Bloom wrote in his caption. "Nothing but respect for those who can maintain it I try to stay close which is good because I'm heading back that direction for Killer Joe soon to be at the @trafalgarstudios 18th may."

Katy Perry Just Wore an Orlando Bloom Onesie and Fans Can't Look Away

Orlando Bloom, Instagram, Katy Perry Comment

Instagram

The on-and-off lovebirds are rumored to be dating again and have been spotted together on multiple occasions after their last split.

Bloom recently flew out to Tokyo for Perry's first show at Saitama Super Arena as part of her Witness World Tour in Asia. The duo seemed closer than ever when on their latest date, the pair were spotted dressed up in Mario and Luigi costumes for a go-kart tour around Tokyo. 

An insider has told E! News they have met under the radar, confirming they never stopped talking and are trying to "keep things between them private."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Orlando Bloom , Katy Perry , Top Stories , Apple News , Couples
Latest News
Iggy Azalea, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Iggy Azalea Completed Two-Week Retreat for Mental Health Issues

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Royal Christmas Card 2017

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Third Child Has Quite a Royal Title

Ty Pennington

Trading Spaces Stars Recall Worst Design Trends Ahead of Reboot

Chelsea Houska

Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Shares New Baby Bump Photo on Instagram

John Goodman

John Goodman Recalls Drinking at Work While Battling Alcoholism

Kieffer Delp

A History of Teen Mom Arrests and Mug Shots

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion

Real Housewives of Atlanta's Season 10 Reunion Trailer Is Here and NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak Are Going to War

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.