Real Housewives of Atlanta's Season 10 Reunion Trailer Is Here and NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak Are Going to War

Get ready for a war because when the three-part Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion special kicks off on April 8, it's everyone to their battle stations when NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann come face-to-face for the first time in months.
Bravo just released the first look at the highly-anticipated conclusion to season 10 and it is intense. Not only do NeNe and Kim square off in what promises to be a doozy of a confrontation over their social media squabbles stemming from Kim's daughter Brielle's bug-infested video from NeNe's bathroom, but Kandi Burruss takes on her former pal as well. "You were sitting on the sidelines watching us like a f--king fan," she tells the Don't Be Tardy star, who returned to the mothership this season for the first time since season five.
When E! News sat down with RHOA's resident bone collector, and Team Kim member, Sheree Whitfield, to talk all things reunion, she filled us in on what the day in question was really like. "It gets really, really crazy," she told us. "When we talk about—I know NeNe mentioned this word before, that...a couple of the girls were "de-classing" the show—I feel like it was another show. It was a huge bullying thing and I just felt like it got very out of hand."
As for NeNe and Kim's showdown, Sheree admitted that it was reminiscent of their massive blowout in the very first reunion ever. "Times 20," she teased. "Yes way."
Sheree, who said this this reunion was the worst one she'd sat through yet, told us she felt like she needed a vacation after the marathon day of filming. "I need to just detox," she revealed. "It was so toxic and so bad. People are going to enjoy it because they like that drama and all that, but it was bad."
The three-part special won't just be about NeNe and Kim's feud, however. We'll also see Porsha Williams face the firing squad over what the group perceived to be insincere apologies for her role in the insane drug and rape accusation concocted by Phaedra Parks last season that ultimately ended her time on the show, while Sheree and Cynthia Bailey are forced to defend their current romantic relationships and Kenya Moore is made to explain why she kept new hubby Marc Daly a secret for so long. It's enough to get pregnant newbie Eva Marcille worried, as she admits in the teaser.
"I need them to calm down so I do not have a reunion baby," she says. LOL!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
