EXCLUSIVE!

Jasper Introduces Eleanor to His Sleazy Dad on The Royals: "Don't Slimeball My Girlfriend, Dad"

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Mon., Apr. 2, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Meeting the parents is a big step in most relationships, but for Jasper (Tom Austen), it's a painful one.

Though she was previously introduced to Jasper's dad (Richard Brake) as Count Bellagio, the Italian charmer who stole her gran's heart, Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) finally meets the man behind the mask (or should we say fake Italian accent?) in this clip from Sunday's The Royals.

"Hi, I'm Eleanor. You must be Jasper's dad," Eleanor says before shaking his hand.

"My son is a rat," Jasper's dad replies. "I will keep your secret," Eleanor promises.

"You're actually doing the family a service by servicing my gran," Eleanor insists. "Your gran is a beauty and a champ. Clearly, it runs in the genes," Jasper's dad gushes.

Despite Eleanor's pleasantries, Jasper isn't exactly pleased to be introducing the pair.

Jasper Gets Stuck in an Ambulance as Riots Break Out During King Robert's Blackout on The Royals

Eleanor, Jasper, Jasper's Dad, The Royals 405

E!

"Don't do that. Don't slimeball my girlfriend, dad. Not this one," Jasper pleads.

Instead of snapping back, the con man takes a moment to wax poetic about love and relationships, but it's not long before his son cuts him off.

"Love is something you have absolutely no right to talk about," Jasper argues.

Still, Eleanor is determined to forge a bond with her boyfriend's father.

"Mr. Frost, would you like to join us for tea so you could tell me all about Jasper when he was a kid?" Eleanor asks. "I'd be delighted," he replies.

See the awkward meeting go down in the clip above.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Royals , E! Shows , Alexandra Park , Tom Austen , Family , Couples , Top Stories
Latest News
Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Kardashian Family Easter

Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's First Easter With Stormi

Tyler Oakley, Tyler Henry, Hollywood Medium

Tyler Oakley's Mom Gets Closure About Her Late Father's Passing on Hollywood Medium

Justin Bieber: From Teen Heartthrob to Tabloid Magnet

Where It Went Weird for Justin Bieber: From Teen Heartthrob to Tabloid Magnet

Jesus Christ Superstar Live

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert: What You Didn't See on TV (So. Much. Glitter.)

Abby Lee Miller, Thumbs Up, Easter

Thumbs Up! Abby Lee Miller Heads to Easter Church Service After Prison Release

Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna Involved in Fight at Six Flags on Easter

John Cena, Nikki Bella

Look Back at John Cena and Nikki Bella's Sweetest Quotes on Love, Marriage and More!

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.