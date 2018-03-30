Kanye West and Kids Are All Smiles on Family Trip to the Zoo

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and their kids had a blast on a family trip to the San Diego Zoo.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on her Instagram Stories feed several photos and videos from their visit on Thursday.

In one pic, Kanye smiles widely while crouching down and cuddling their son, Saint West, 2.

In a video, Saint glances down at penguins and says, smiling, "He's looking at you!"

Kim also shared a pic of her and daughter North West, 4, staring at the penguins.

In another video, North feeds an elephant a romaine lettuce leaf.