Roseanne Renewed for Season 11

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 11:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The Conners aren't going anywhere.

Roseanne was renewed for an 11th season by ABC, the network announced on Friday, a no-brainer given the revival's massive premiere ratings.

"We're thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes," Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can't wait to see what the Roseanne team has in store for next year." 

The beloved sitcom's March 27 return attracted 18.2 million viewers and a 5.1 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic aka huge numbers, and that doesn't even factor in DVR ratings. With DVR playback included, the demo was actually a 6.24 rating and the total number of viewers went up to 21.8 million. 

The season 10 premiere's numbers even beat out the ratings  the 1997 series finale garnered (16.6 million viewers), proving two things: 1. viewers still care about Roseanne, and 2. revivals are still a massively successful TV trend, and we're probably going to see even more of them in the very near future. 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

The other most recent sitcom to stage a revival was Will & Grace, which returned to 10.2 million viewers (15.9 million after DVR numbers were included), with NBC already renewing it for two more seasons. 

Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Roseanne Revival

ABC

President Donald Trump called to congratulate star and creator Roseanne Barr on the show's successful return the day after the premiere. 

"It was pretty exciting, I'll tell you that much," Barr said during a phone interview on Good Morning America. "It was just very, very sweet of him to congratulate us."

Joining Barr for the revival are original cast members John GoodmanLaurie MetcalfSara Gilbert (also serving as executive producer), Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman. Other cast members include Sarah Chalke (Becky No. 2 in a new role), Emma KenneyAmes McNamara and Jayden Rey

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Roseanne , Roseanne Barr , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , Renewals
Latest News
Ty Pennington

Trading Spaces Stars Recall Worst Design Trends Ahead of Reboot

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion

Real Housewives of Atlanta's Season 10 Reunion Trailer Is Here and NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak Are Going to War

Snooki, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

GTL No More?! Jersey Shore Family Vacation's New Catchphrases Revealed

Chrissy Metz, Josh Stancil

Chrissy Metz and Josh Stancil Break Up

A Series of Unfortunate Events, Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris Proves He's the Best as He Becomes His Many A Series of Unfortunate Events Personas in One Sitting

"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" Stars Describe Show in 3 Emojis

Neil Patrick Harris Details "Unfortunate Events" Season 2

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.